Chamber corner - Hanuman Healing

The Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce welcomed Hanuman Healing to its membership with a remote ribbon cutting recently.
The business is named after Hanuman, the Hindu god of service.
The business serves people with everything from relaxing therapeutic massage and Tibetan singing bowls to structural neuromuscular and cupping therapy.
It offers treatments for every individual as well as an array of enhancements to relieve pain and to pamper people’s minds, bodies and souls.
Sierra and Daniel Schwanebeck own the business and have been operating in Salida since March. They previously worked in Summit County. Sierra said she has been a massage therapist for about five years.
One thing she said she prides herself on is building a little extra time into her appointments to give her clients the full amount of time they pay for on the table.
“I don’t like to rush or be rushed,” she said.
Sierra said cupping is a popular enhancement they offer. “It’s very gentle deep tissue work,” she said. “It creates suction so it pulls muscles instead of pushing them. Lot’s of people’s bodies respond to that.”
She uses heated and frozen Basalt stones in other treatments, meanwhile, to increase circulation and relaxation.
Hanuman also offers monthly specials, gift cards, packages and memberships. The 6-month or year memberships offer “super discounted hour long massages and enhancements,” Sierra said.
On the first Monday of the month, Hanuman also does a donation day, offering services to people and allowing them to pay what they can afford.
Hanuman Healing is located at 129½ W. Third St., suite 8 in Salida. It’s closed Sundays, but Sierra said she’s flexible the rest of the time.
To make an appointment, log on to https://www.hanumanholistichealing.com/ and book online or call 719-293-3860.
