After the sale of Monarch Crest closed at 9 a.m. Monday, the new owner, Monarch Mountain, revealed plans for a “natural extension” to what the place has been in the past.
Specifically, Monarch Mountain General Manager Randy Stroud said, the ski and snowboard area hopes to turn the property at the top of Monarch Pass into more of a visitor and welcome center, similar to those at national parks.
On the left side of the building will be a retail and gifts section, including outdoor recreation supplies. On the right side will be a sit-down indoor and outdoor restaurant, the Monarch Mountain Grill.
The front lobby will be geared toward education about the environment and history of the land with murals, books and maps to help visitors educate themselves.
Many things will stay relatively the same, Stroud said. The shop will continue having the fudge beloved by many, and the type of items sold will remain the same. “There’s nothing that people will miss,” he said. “It’s an enhancement of what’s already there.”
Monarch Crest will be closed during the winter for remodeling and will reopen in early spring.
