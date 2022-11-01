After the sale of Monarch Crest closed at 9 a.m. Monday, the new owner, Monarch Mountain, revealed plans for a “natural extension” to what the place has been in the past.

Specifically, Monarch Mountain General Manager Randy Stroud said, the ski and snowboard area hopes to turn the property at the top of Monarch Pass into more of a visitor and welcome center, similar to those at national parks.

