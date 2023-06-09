Chamber corner – Monarch Spur RV Park and Campground

Monarch Spur RV Park and Campground is welcome to membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the chamber office. From left front are Mark Moore, Maxton Shaver, Sophia Shaver, Dave Chelf and Gary Buchanan. Middle: Karin Naccarato, Samantha Shaver, Harvey Feury, Scott Shaver, April Shaver, Anna Shaver, Jean Ann Brown, Mike Brown and Cody Elliott. Back: Dan Ridenour, Art Gentile, Michael Varnum, Kirk Bremer and Harry Payton.

 

 Photo by D.J. DeJong

Monarch Spur RV Park and Campground was recently welcomed to membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the chamber office.

The campground, 18989 U.S. 50, is under new ownership this summer.

