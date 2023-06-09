Chamber corner – Monarch Spur RV Park and Campground

Monarch Spur RV Park and Campground was recently welcomed to membership in Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the chamber office.
The campground, 18989 U.S. 50, is under new ownership this summer.
Scott and April Shaver purchased the park in November and relocated to the area with their four children and April’s father.
They opened for business over the Memorial Day weekend.
The RV park is on the South Arkansas River between Poncha Springs and Monarch Mountain, just west of Maysville.
The park has full hook-up RV sites, tent sites on the river as well as cabins and travel trailer rentals.
It has 46 wooded acres between the river and the San Isabel National Forest.
Fishing is available on the river and in a nearby pond.
The Colorado Trail is a mile from the park entrance.
The property has a bathhouse, laundry facility and camp store on site.
