Magpie Burrito serves whole food

After getting started at the farmer’s markets in Salida and Buena Vista last year, Magpie Burrito now has its own spot. Sort of. The fully mobile commercial kitchen has been stationed in a parking lot on F Street just north of Third Street, behind Su Casa since Memorial Day.
“We had an opportunity to stretch out and keep our overhead low,” owner Lance Bressman said. “We opted for something where we can really engage with customers; They can see what’s in their food. I don’t have a wall to hide behind so it’s transparent as can be.”
Bressman is originally from Monte Vista, but has lived in Buena Vista for the last three years.
“We came here to visit my wife’s mom and we fell in love with the area,” Bressman said.
He said they like to hike, fish, hunt, camp, go off-roading and more.
“You name it and we like to give it a shot,” he said.
While the outdoor activties are abundant in Chaffee County, Bressman said it was community more than the landscape that appealed to them.
“The community attitude is what made us want to be here,” he said. “We wanted to support that.”
His family has also supported the decision and joined him in the kitchen. On Monday, Bressman’s mom and dad and mother-in-law were all helping cook while his wife and five kids were also on location.
“It seems like it’s working out,” Bressman said. “It’s stressful, but we have fun.”
Bressman also said he has “a passion for whole food,” defining it as “something that will be substantial for someone.” He also said they make everything from scratch, staying away from altered foods and don’t add sugar to anything besides coffee.
In addition to breakfast burritos, breakfast tacos and fajitas, Bressman called their tortilla pizza “a hidden gem” on their menu.
“People get it and they’re pleasantly surprised,” Bressman said. “It’s like an open-faced quesadilla (with breakfast or lunch toppings.”
As far as the restaurant’s name, Bressman called magpies spiritual animals. “It’s our, take what you can get bird,” he said. “An opportunity presented itself and we were so mobile before that we had no problem taking a chance.”
Bressman also said, “The farmer’s markets were huge for us; they got us out of the gates and made sure we had our feet under us.”
Magpie Burrito is currently operating from 8 a.m.- 2 p.m. Friday through Monday. Magpie also offers catering services as well as six packs of frozen burritos and frozen green chili that are made to order.
“Everything is custom,” he said. “We shy away from pre-packaging food; it’s not the quality I want to give to a customer.”
People can find more information at facebook.com/MagpieBurrito and contact Bressman with inquiries at magpieburrito@gmail.com
