Stocks moved lower again Thursday as concerns over the crisis in Ukraine remain elevated.
Markets continued to show a defensive tilt, as consumer staples and utilities sectors outperformed on the day.
Gold and the U.S. dollar pushed higher, as a flight to safe-haven assets continues.
Oil prices moved somewhat lower Thursday, although West Texas Intermediate still remains well above the $100 mark at $108 levels.
The move lower comes as reports are indicating that an Iranian nuclear deal could be signed this week, which would allow Iran to export more oil.
Nonetheless, concerns of higher oil prices eroding consumer demand continue as the spring and summer driving season nears.
On the economic front, data out Thursday morning continues to support the outlook for an extended expansion.
The latest read on initial jobless claims showed a decline to 215,000, down from 233,000 the prior week and holding near prepandemic levels.
Continuing jobless claims remained steady at 1.48 million, bringing the four-week average to its lowest level in more than 50 years.
The latest release of the ISM Non-Manufacturing Index showed a modest decline in services activity but remains in territory that is consistent with economic expansion.
The dip reflects the ongoing supply chain challenges that have prevented deliveries from keeping up with strong demand.
All told, these readings indicate the labor market remains tight and demand remains healthy.
Inflation pressures and supply bottlenecks will, in the view of Edward Jones analysts, continue to hold back growth for a while longer, but they think the backbone of above-trend gross domestic product growth for 2022 remains in place.
Meanwhile, central-bank governors made announcements this week, both at the Federal Reserve and Bank of Canada.
On Wednesday the Bank of Canada raised interest rates for the first time in four years, bringing its benchmark rate to 0.5 percent from 0.25 percent.
The central bank noted that it seeks to bring down elevated inflation, which remains above its 1 percent-3 percent target, and may use balance-sheet contraction, or quantitative tightening, as another tool in its arsenal.
Similarly, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell highlighted in his Congressional testimony Wednesday that he supports a 0.25 percent rate hike in the mid-March Federal Open Market Committee meeting as well, and he expects a “series” of rate hikes this year.
In analysts’ view, given rising inflationary pressures, both the Fed and the Bank of Canada will have live meetings, perhaps raising rates at each meeting by 0.25 percent through the first half of the year, before assessing the economic and inflationary environment.
If inflation does ease toward the back half of the year, that will provide more scope for the central banks to take a more gradual rate-hiking path.
In the bond market, 10-year Treasury yields are trading at 1.85 percent.
In commodity markets the price of crude oil was down $2 at $108.60 per barrel, and the spot price of gold was up $18.60 to $1,940.90.
