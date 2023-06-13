Major equity indexes closed higher Monday after logging a gain last week – the fourth straight winning week for the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
Global markets also finished in positive territory, with Japanese and European equities leading the gains, adding to the solid year-to-date rally for international developed-market stocks.
The technology, communication services and consumer discretionary sectors led Monday, continuing the recent trend of underlying outperformance from growth-style investments.
Bond markets were quiet, with rates across the yield curve little changed, keeping the 10-year benchmark Treasury yield near the 3.75 percent mark.
Markets added to gains as the day progressed, likely reflecting the growing optimism around a potential pause from the Federal Reserve at its meeting on Wednesday.
Edward Jones analysts said today’s consumer price index report will set the direction for the markets this summer.
Analysts said markets are entering this week with U.S. equities on a strong run as the S&P 500 has rallied more than 7 percent in the past month.
This rally isn’t completely unwarranted, but it’s predicated on expectations for an upcoming pause in rate hikes from the Fed.
For the Fed to fully end its rate-hiking cycle, it will need to see further evidence that inflation is trending sustainably lower, putting the spotlight on this week’s CPI reading.
Analysts said they expect inflation to remain on its downward path, but any month-to-month readings that fall short of expectations would likely present short-term challenges to the rally’s momentum.
Last week, the S&P 500’s gain put it 20 percent above October’s low, a threshold generally associated with a bull market.
Formalities aside, analysts said it’s clear that the stock market is in the midst of a more positive phase, driven by evidence of economic resiliency and an end in sight for the Fed’s tightening campaign.
Analysts said they’ve held the view for some time now that the October low could prove to be a durable one, as they believed it priced in a fair bit of pain and pessimism that would ensue from the aggressive series of rate hikes.
That said, analysts suspect uncertainties around upcoming Fed decisions, as well as the potential for downward revisions to corporate earnings estimates (reflecting a slowing economy), will cause the stock market to oscillate on both sides of that 20 percent mark as we advance.
Analysts maintain the view that a durable bull market will find its stride as we move toward and through 2024, but investors should anticipate some potholes along the way.
