Equities finished modestly higher Wednesday after Tuesday’s decline ended the S&P 500’s seven-day winning streak.
Leadership was mixed with industrials and materials outperforming while small-caps lagged, signaling a lack of conviction behind today’s move.
10-year Treasury yields declined, falling as low as 1.30 percent, the lowest level since February.
The price of crude oil was down $1.51 at $71.86 and the spot price of gold was up $9 to $1,803.20.
Overall, no major headline drivers today with markets keying in on the June Fed meeting minutes, which signaled that Fed officials aren’t in a hurry to reduce stimulus this year.
The move in interest rates was the story today with yields pulling back to five-month lows.
We’d attribute this in part to receding fears over potential runaway inflation. While consumer prices are still rising at an above-average clip, the recent pullback in commodity prices like lumber, along with excpectations for some easing of supply and labor shortages, has eased concerns that inflation will prompt the Fed to tighten policy prematurely.
The drop in interest rates has supported the outperformance of growth over value lately, with the former posting a sizable lead over the last month.
That said, value investments have still outperformed year-to-date, and our expectation for accelerating global growth in the second half of the year should, in our view, continue to lend support to cyclical investments as we advance.
Oil prices gave up early gains to finish lower, adding to Tuesday’s sizable drop, spurred by a stalemate at this weeks OPEC meeting.
Reports indicate that United Arab Emirates is seeking to ramp up production while Saudi Arabia is looking to support crude prices by maintaining existing supply quotas.
Today’s drop in crude suggests an expectation that production will increase.
That said, oil prices are still up sharply this year, supporting the performance of energy stocks, which is the best-performing sector this year with a gain of more than 40 percent.
