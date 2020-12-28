Stock finished marginally higher on a holiday-shortened trading day Wednesday.
European markets closed higher as the U.K. and European Union. agreed on a historic trade deal ahead of the Dec. 31 deadline.
Interest rates declined slightly and oil prices were little changed for the day.
Oil increased $.18 a barrel to $48.23. Gold futures rose $4.50 to $1,883.20 and silver rose $.02 to $25.91.
President Trump’s call for an increase in the size of the disaster relief checks has cast uncertainty on Congress’ new fiscal-aid package.
Markets head into the homestretch of 2020 holding on to solid gains.
The 30-year Treasury bond was little changed at 1.625 percent and the 10-year not was little changed at .875 percent.
