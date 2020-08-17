U.S. equities were mixed Friday. The energy sector led the market while the utilities sector lagged.
U.S. industrial production rose 3 percent in July.
Coronavirus vaccine developer CureVac’s shares surged in their Nasdaq debut.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 34 points to 27,931.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 751,527,146.
Gold fell $18.40 to $1,952.00 and crude oil fell $.08 to $42.16 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.45 percent while the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at .71 percent.
