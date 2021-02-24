Equities erased their morning losses Tuesday with the S&P 500 finishing higher and snapping a five-day losing streak.
Fed Chair Powell signaled that the central bank will keep buying bonds even as the outlook improves, providing reassurance that policy will stay very accommodative for some time.
Global equities and the Nasdaq closed lower, with tech shares under pressure as higher interest rates have weighed on high-valuation stocks.
Interest rates and Fed policy were in the driver’s seat, with Chairman Powell testifying in front of Congress Tuesday and today.
Longer-term interest rates have moved notably higher in recent weeks, with the 10-year yield at its highest level in a year, as fiscal stimulus and rising inflation expectations are being priced into the bond market.
Nearly two months into 2021, and a check on performance continues to support the case for proper portfolio diversification.
U.S. large-cap stocks are holding on to modest gains, as are international large-caps.
Small-cap and emerging-market equities are leading the way with better than 10 percent gains so far this year, while bond returns are fairly flat amid the lift in rates.
Energy and financials are the best-performing sectors, while utilities and consumer staples are the laggards.
All told, this performance reflects a cyclically positive tone across the financial markets and is consistent with the broader outlook for a pickup in economic and earnings growth as the year progresses.
Oil was up $.27 to $61.97 a barrel.
The spot price of gold was down $3 to $1,805.20.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 1,335,116,702 Tuesday with decliners outnumbering advancers.
