U.S. equity markets declined on Friday, finishing lower for the second consecutive week.
Investor sentiment remains cautious amid persistent supply-chain disruptions and the recent weakening of the Chinese economy.
However, Asian markets were mostly higher overnight, while European markets followed U.S. markets lower.
Government bond yields were broadly higher, with the 10-year rising to 1.38 percent, supported by inflation concerns and the prospects of central banks removing some of their accommodation.
Oil was lower today but remains above $70. Consistent with the cautious market tone, the dollar rose against other currencies.
The only major economic release today was the preliminary September University of Michigan consumer sentiment index.
Sentiment rebounded some, but less than expected, after dropping to a decade low last month.
The very modest improvement indicates that inflation and delta-variant concerns continue to weigh on sentiment, acting as a drag to the full normalization of the economy.
Even as the relatively steady uptrend in equities remains in place, with the S&P 500 up 18 percent so far this year, trading in September has been choppy.
The general outlook for the economy remains positive, but near-term global growth concerns are mounting.
The Chinese economy is slowing faster than expected, and supply chains remain disrupted due to the delta COVID-19 variant, driving input costs higher.
As it becomes increasingly difficult for companies to pass the increased costs to consumers, profitability levels are likely to decline from record levels, at least temporarily, leading to slower earnings growth.
Another source of volatility could be the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting next week and release of updated economic projections.
Policymakers are expected to hint at dialing down its accommodation but won’t likely announce formal tapering of bond purchases until November, with actual implementation in December.
It’s believed the Federal Reserve’s gradual approach to removing its extraordinary accommodation should not result in significant tightening of financial conditions.
However, the fact that policy is tightening at the margin likely means that there is limited room for valuations to expand further, with corporate earnings growth likely becoming the sole driver of equity returns.
