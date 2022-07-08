Stocks were higher Thursday as they look to extend recent gains.
Growth-style stocks again outperformed, a sign that underlying market trends could be moving to support more growth-style stocks in the near term.
Oil futures for August have fallen recently, pointing to an average cost of a gallon of gas between $4 and $4.25, down significantly from recent $5+ prices seen at the pump.
Oil closed around $103 per barrel Thursday.
U.S. Treasury yields continue to trade in a range-bound fashion, trading near 3 percent Thursday, while the yield curve continues to warn of a recession.
Jobless claims ticked higher as planned layoffs, especially in the tech sector, take shape.
Notably, bitcoin, which is seen by many as a gauge on investor willingness to take risk, seems to have bottomed and is moving higher, which could point to a bottoming in investor sentiment, as markets look past a potential recession in the near term.
Filings for unemployment rose 4,000 from the previous period and posted their highest level since January.
Layoffs in the technology space, brought about by weakening forward-earnings guidance and margin pressures, have started to take shape and will likely continue throughout this year.
The labor market has been a source of strength for economic growth, but the historically low unemployment rate has led to rapid wage-rate increases, adding further pressure to inflation.
The Federal Reserve has said it remains focused on its mandate to combat inflation, but it will likely look to balance rapid tightening with a softening jobs market.
The Fed will likely look to tame inflation without pushing the economy into a recession and by keeping the unemployment rate at healthy levels, but persistently high inflation is making the scenario harder to achieve.
Economic news has been relatively light this week, with a notable Fed minutes release earlier in the week reaffirming the Fed’s strong commitment to tame high inflationary pressures.
The Fed will continue to target supply-demand dynamics, attempting to tame demand through increased rates and lower levels of liquidity.
Next week will see key inflationary data released, and investors will be hoping for a sign that inflation can come down quickly, allowing the Fed to avoid extreme levels of financial tightening and allow the economic expansion to continue.
