Global stocks finished higher as a rally in Chinese tech shares helped boost sentiment.
In the U.S., Luluemon reported better-than-expected earnings, indicating the ongoing strength of the high-end consumer, while shares of Micron jumped more than 5 percent after the company posted earnings results.
There was also some relief that consumer confidence, which was reported yesterday, did not show a negative reaction to the stress in the banking sector.
Elsewhere, long-term government bond yields were little changed.
As banking contagion concerns are starting to fade, attention will likely turn back to macroeconomic data and the Federal Reserve in the coming weeks.
Consumer spending appears to have held up well in the first quarter with some strength early in the year.
But we continue to expect a modest slowdown and will be watching upcoming economic releases to gauge any potential fallout from the recent bank failures as banks will likely tighten lending conditions.
On Friday markets will be narrowing in on the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation – the core PCE deflator – to gauge whether the Fed can pivot to the sidelines, as the market expects.
Fed officials have indicated one more rate hike in May and rate cuts for the remainder of the year, but bond pricing suggests a 50% chance of another hike and at least two rate cuts.
The recent market calmness suggests that the Fed might refocus on its inflation fight, potentially triggering a recalibration higher in rate expectations.
Nevertheless, we continue to believe that the Fed is nearing the end of its tightening campaign and will remain sensitive to financial stability concerns.
Despite a jump in volatility and an almost 8 percent pullback from the year’s high in February, equities are poised to end the first quarter higher.
Swift policy response from policymakers providing liquidity backstops helped limit contagion from the bank turmoil.
And the drop in short- and long-term rates provided a boost to technology shares and other growth segments of the market that lagged last year.
To this point, the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 is headed for its best quarter since 2020.
This change in leadership helped support large-cap stocks, offsetting the weakness in financials, while long-term bonds regained their diversification benefit against equity volatility.
As rate volatility likely continues, downward pressures could persist in the short term.
But, analysts think the evolution of macroeconomic and market conditions argues against another major reset.
Since the market low in mid-October, the much-awaited trend of disinlation has been established, the Fed has come closer to ending its rate hikes, and earnings estimates have been cut to better reflect the expected growth slowdown.
Investors can use dollar-cost averaging to take advantage of the volatility and use pullbacks as an opportunity to position portfolios for a more sustainable rebound, which could materialize in the second half of the year.
Last quarter’s price action was a good example of why we think long-term goals, rather than headlines, should drive investment decisions.
