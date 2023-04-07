Entrepreneur couple opens event center The Spot

Jason and Jenna Janisch, owners of the new event center The Spot at 14770 U.S. 285, toast their first big event, which took place March 25. The Spot is a diverse venue that can be used for many kinds of celebrations, they said.

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

The Spot, a new event center at 14770 U.S. 285, offers something for everybody, according to Jason Janisch, who co-owns the space with his wife, Jenna Janisch.

“We’re not a one-trick pony,” he said. They wanted something that was accessible for everybody.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.