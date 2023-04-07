Entrepreneur couple opens event center The Spot

The Spot, a new event center at 14770 U.S. 285, offers something for everybody, according to Jason Janisch, who co-owns the space with his wife, Jenna Janisch.
“We’re not a one-trick pony,” he said. They wanted something that was accessible for everybody.
The couple got the keys on March 1 and a week later had an open house for their friends and family. The “Aries Night” party March 25 was their first big celebration, they said, and they plan to continue hosting such parties monthly for each of the zodiac signs, among other events.
Jason is originally from Denver, while Jenna grew up in Conway, Arkansas. The two met six years ago in Denver and have been living in Salida for the last two years.
Jenna comes from a background of running trivia events for more than 15 years, plus working in restaurants, while Jason has been organizing events for more than 25 years. This business is a culmination of everything they’re about, Jenna said.
The couple also works with Kyle Stoddard, a DJ who operates equipment, sound and lights for The Spot. Stoddard and Jason have been partners for years, promoting events at The 146 Taphouse.
After playing around with different names, aiming for something playful, The Spot just came and clicked, Jenna said. Jason shortly after found a street poet in Denver and told him the name idea. The man wrote a poem and after that it couldn’t be anything else, she said.
The Spot includes a virtual reality room, a nonalcoholic bar, two dance floors and a space for acoustic karaoke among other rooms, plus a wrap-around outdoor deck with fireplaces, a pool table and cornhole. Jenna said she is hoping a future addition might be a community fire pit near the food truck parking area.
“Our model revolves around a lot of flow and diverse events,” she said. Many local attractions, in her opinion, are very pigeonholed to one thing, which is why they wanted to create this as a flexible space.
“As soon as we walked in here and realized it was a container that was appropriate and inspired us … we looked how to partner with everyone else,” she said. The space itself is the asset and lends itself to collaborations, Jason said.
Events that might be held at The Spot include but are not limited to birthday parties, art shows, corporate events, playing the virtual reality escape room, dance parties and weddings. Additionally, Jenna uses the space for her Spiritual Sunday events, the next of which is at 11 a.m. April 23.
The venue came together in short order and with little difficulty. “It was a three-week period from ‘hey, we’re really interested’ to ‘OK, we’re signing a lease,’” Jenna said, and the space was turnkey as far as preparation went, Jason said. The hardest part, he said, will be preparing the space for weddings.
The Spot discounts the space for nonprofits and local meeting groups. The calendar on its website, thespotarkvalley.com, shows the space’s availability, and it is best to book at least a couple of days out, they said. They welcome volunteers and anyone who wants to help or collaborate for events.
Other than private bookings, all of The Spot’s events are on Saturdays with a karaoke night scheduled for this Saturday.
