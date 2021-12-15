Equity markets traded lower amid the omicron-variant uncertainty and some caution ahead of the Fed meeting today.
A pullback in technology stocks weighted on major indexes, as the potential for interest-rate hikes next year is pressuring valuations of high-growth stocks.
Oil prices were lower but finished above $70 after the International Energy Agency revised down global oil demand, citing a temporary demand slowdown because a rise in new COVID-19 cases that could impact air travel and jet fuel.
The 10-year Treasury yield rose slightly ahead of the Fed’s policy decision.
Producer prices, reported Tuesday morning, rose by more than expected, up by 0.8 percent from the prior month and 9.6 percent from a year earlier, the largest annual advance since 2011 when data is available.
Excluding the volatile categories of food and energy, producer prices in November increased 7.7 percent from a year ago, underscoring how surging input costs are feeding into higher consumer inflation as businesses, in many cases, successfully pass these costs on to customers.
Supply-chain bottlenecks and strong demand will likely keep prices elevated in the coming months, but there are some encouraging signs that some of these pressures are likely peaking.
The cost of shipping has started to fall, port congestion is improving, and oil prices are 16 percent of their late October peak, all suggesting that inflation will moderate in 2022.
All eyes are on the Fed and several other central banks this week (ECB, BOE and BOJ), with investors looking for clues on the timing of stimulus tapering and interest-rate hikes.
The Fed is widely expected to double the pace of taper (wind-down of its bond-purchasing program) to $30 billion a month amid more persistent inflation pressures and ongoing improvement in the labor market.
Fed officials will provide new economic and interest-rate projections, with the “dot plot” expected to show two rate hikes next year.
In an environment of less Fed accommodation and a business cycle that it progressing further into the midcycle phase, we think that speculative investments might struggle and that companies with strong fundamentals might carry more favor.
The sharp declines in the so-called “meme stocks” like AMC and GameStop over the past month, and the 30 percent drop in bitcoin since its November peak, are likely a reflection of the shifting landscape.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.