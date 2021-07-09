Domestic and international equities finished lower Thursday amid bond yields and concerns that the global economic growth could be hampered by COVID variants.
Stocks pared earlier steep losses as the day progressed, but the outperformance of defensive sectors while cyclicals lagged highlighted the overall cautious tone.
Concerns were equally evident in the bond market with 10-year Treasury yields falling below 1.3 percent.
The price of crude oil was up 92 cents at $73.12 per barrel.
The spot price of gold rose 2 cents to $1,802.30 per ounce.
