U.S. equities closed mixed Friday, as the S&P 500 logged a slight decline and the Dow added nearly 140 points.
Ongoing inflation anxiety, lockdowns in Shanghai, and escalating fighting in Ukraine topped the lit of focal points, but rising rates continue to be the primary market driver, as evidenced by the underperformance in the tech-heavy Nasdaq today.
Despite the pullback in recent days, markets are higher since mid-March, which, in our view, reflects the balance in the current investment landscape, with healthy labor-market and earnings trends being countered by the outlook for meaningfully tighter monetary policy.
Interest rates remain a guiding force for equity markets, as yields climbed again Friday amid shifting Fed expectations.
Ten-year Treasury yields reached 2.7 percent today, the highest in three years and up from 2.4 percent to start the week.
The move was driven principally by commentary from Fed officials, which indicated the central bank will remain committed to aggressive rate hikes in coming months in an effort to rein in inflation pressures.
While the trajectory of rising yields has been abrupt so far this year, we’d note that it is not yet at a point that will inevitably snuff out economic growth.
Mortgage rates are on the rise, which we think will take some of the wind out of the housing market’s sails, but elevated household savings tells us that consumers are not solely dependent upon borrowing to fund spending.
Ongoing strength in the labor market should be sufficient to help consumer spending rise at a clip this year that drives decent gross domestic product growth.
While equities were weaker on the week, stocks have staged a reasonable rebound recently, helped by a still positive outlook for corporate earnings.
First-quarter results will begin to be released in the coming week, with expectations for a nearly 5 percent year-over-year increase in profits.
We think the earnings story remains a bright sport for the markets, supporting our view that equities remain generally attractive, though we anticipate muted returns this year compared with the past several years.
