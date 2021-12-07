Relaxation Dental named chamber December Business of the Month

Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce recently named Relaxation Dental, 1222 C St., as December Business of the Month.
The dental office is owned and operated by Dr. Nicholas Brown and his staff.
Relaxation Dental staff not only care for patients but also focus on effecting positive change and giving back to the Salida community that has supported them, a press release stated.
Recently, Brown and his staff held the fifth annual Smile for Freedom program offering free dental care to veterans all day.
This year Dr. David Rebber assisted the team for the day, helping to serve 21 veterans.
The Business of the Month award is given to businesses that display a sense of community involvement.
