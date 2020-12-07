Gov. Jared Polis, in partnership with the Colorado Restaurant Association, the Colorado Restaurant Foundation, Xcel Energy, and the Xcel Energy Foundation, announced additional support for Colorado restaurants recently.
DoorDash has made a sizable donation to the Winter Outdoor Dining Fund and other groups have contributed critical funding to this program.
There were 129 restaurants across the state that received aid during the first round of grant funding.
Eligible applications that were not funded in the first round will automatically be rolled over for review in the second round so businesses need not reapply.
The Colorado Outdoor Winter Dining Grant Program assists Colorado-based restaurants that are experiencing financial hardship because of the COVID-19 crisis and state and local regulations limiting the number of customers in indoor spaces.
Recipients must use the grant funds to purchase items needed to maintain outdoor dining spaces for patrons during colder weather
For more information on the program and to apply, visit https://cooutdoordining.org/.
The application closes Dec. 11.
