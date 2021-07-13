Equities were lower Tuesday as hot inflation data offset solid earnings results.
The technology and consumer staples sectors led, reflecting some caution following the CPI report.
In response to the unexpected acceleration in inflation and weak demand for the monthly 30-year bond auction, 10-year rates jumped, rising above the 1.4 percent mark.
Small-caps underperformed today, consistent with the cautious market undertone.
The latest consumer price index reading showed that inflation rose by a hotter-than-expected 5.4 percent year-over-year in June.
Stripping out food and energy, core inflation rose by 4.5 percent, the highest level since 1991.
Skyrocketing used car prices continue to be a sizable contributor.
Shelter prices also continue to rise, but increased at the same pace as May.
The price of crude oil was up $1.21 at $75.31 and the spot price of gold was up $3 to $1,808.90.
Areas tied to the economic reopening showed the sharpest increases as well, reflecting some catch-up as well as strong consumer demand for dining, travel and entertainment.
While inflation is running high currently, we may have reached the peak levels as the base effects of comparing to the depths of the pandemic start to fade some next month.
We don’t think the June reading alters the Fed’s approach, but continued high inflation in the coming months would put pressure on the Fed to ratchet back on policy stimulus.
Earnings season got off to a good start with solid results from JP Morgan this morning, which beat expectations for second-quarter earnings growth on solid consumer demand and lower loan-loss reserves.
The large U.S. banks kick off the second-quarter earnings season this week with S&P 500 earnings expected to rise by more than 60 percent versus the same quarter last year.
Corporate profits are expected to rise by more than 30 percent for the full-year 2021, which we think will be a key pillar of support for the stock market as we advance this year.
