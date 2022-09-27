Markets fell again Monday after Friday’s sell-off as rising interest-rate worries take hold.
Rising Treasury yields and a persistently inverted yield curve are putting more credibility behind the bear/recession case.
The two-year and 10-year Treasury yields topped 4.3 percent and 3.7 percent respectively, a 70-basis-point inversion.
Investors are worried the Federal Reserve will be too heavy-handed and turn economic growth negative with its aggressive rate-hiking cycle and now forecast 4 percent terminal rate.
The U.S. dollar surged in strength over the weekend after the British pound sterling fell to historically weak levels. A strong dollar has typically led to global financial pain.
The price of oil continued to slide as recessionary fears put downward pressure on demand forecasts, with West Texas Intermediate oil trading around $77 per barrel and Brent crude oil falling below $85. Natural gas has also fallen sharply from $10 earlier in the year to around $7 Monday, a nearly 30 percent drop.
The pound sterling fell sharply on Friday and over the weekend after the U.K. government announced a fiscal stimulus plan that included tax cuts and additional spending at the same time as the central bank tries to tame inflation through rate hikes.
The pound is trading around 1 to 1.08 U.S. dollars. The fall in relative value likely adds to inflationary pressures, as imported goods become more expensive in pound relative terms almost overnight.
Policymakers and economists in the U.K. are calling for the central bank to make an emergency interest-rate hike to arrest the fall in value of the U.K. currency. Conflicting fiscal and monetary policy typically leads to uncertain outcomes, and it’s hard to predict what effect it will have on the economy.
Prices in Europe and the U.K. have already surged this year, and many economists are forecasting an almost certain recession in the region.
Prices were rising before the invasion of Ukraine, but the conflict with Russia has led to lower levels of supply in natural gas from Russia to the rest of Europe, driving up prices and prompting the government to consider natural gas rationing. It may be difficult for the region to avoid a recession this year, and the lack of a reliable energy supply will exacerbate softness in economic growth.
Asset values across the board are lower, from bonds to bitcoin, as investors shun risk assets and move to safe-haven investments like the U.S. dollar.
Emerging markets have been underperforming U.S. equity markets in recent weeks, as investors price in lower demand for commodities, which emerging markets rely on as a major source of income.
International developed equity-market performance has also been mixed, with the Canadian TSX and European indexes much lower than the Standard & Poor’s 500.
In Asia, markets are also lower, but China has moved to an expansionary monetary policy to try to stimulate economic growth, as COVID-19 lockdowns have put pressure on manufacturing capacity.
Technology shares have been some of the hardest hit stocks with their acute exposure to interest rates, as they rely more heavily on cheap debt to fuel profit and revenue growth.
Higher rates are also a drag on valuations, and growth/tech stocks have had some of the highest valuations in the market.
Expect volatility to continue until inflation has a meaningful move lower and the Fed can pause its aggressive interest rate hike path.
