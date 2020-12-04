Equities rose modestly Thursday, with major indexes closing at or near record highs.
Energy stocks led gains after OPEC and its allies agreed to increase production more gradually than previously planned. The utilities sector finished at the bottom.
Fiscal-stimulus negotiations in Washington are front and center this week as U.S. coronavirus trends continue to worsen.
The market is eagerly awaiting updates on the fiscal package discussions after a bipartisan group of legislators announced a $908 billion stimulus proposal that seeks a middle ground on several contentious issues.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was high, with more than 900 million shares traded. Advancers outnumbered decliners.
Gold rose $10.50 to $1,842.30, while silver fell $.04 to $24.05.
Crude oil prices rose $.27 to $45.91 a barrel.
U.S. Treasury yields dipped as prices rose.
The 30-year Treasury yield closed lower at 1.67 percent, and the 10-year Treasury yield finished lower at 0.92 percent.
