U.S. equities oscillated between positive and negative territory throughout the trading day Monday before finishing modestly to the upside as markets searched for some footing after last week’s selloff that closed out a rough month of April for both stock and bond returns.
Federal Reserve policy remains in the driver’s seat as rising interest rates and high inflation are producing credible headwinds to the economic outlook.
Underlying performance reflected a lack of conviction Monday, with no particular leadership between cyclicals and defensives.
Technology did see a modest lift with the Nasdaq outperforming the Dow and Standard & Poor’s 500, but with the Fed interest rate announcement and April employment report on deck later this week, Monday’s moves suggested markets may be in wait-and-see mode ahead of these key releases.
Interest rates moved higher as the bond market continues to brace for an aggressive Fed tightening campaign in the coming months.
The clear headliner for this week is Wednesday’s Fed meeting in which a 50 basis point (0.5 percent) rate hike is widely anticipated.
The market will be more interested in the Fed’s message around the possibility of further outsized rate hikes ahead, including any signals that central bank officials are pondering a 75 basis point move.
We’ll also be looking for any color on the pace of quantitative tightening (balance sheet reduction) as this represents the next gear in the Fed’s race to catch up with inflation pressures.
With the 10-year Treasury yield hitting 3 percent and 2-year yields moving above 2.7 percent, analysts think the market has already priced in a significant amount of policy tightening this year, which has been the primary catalyst behind the weakness in both equities and bonds.
They think the Fed will remain steadfast in seeking to establish its credibility in bringing down inflation, which means markets will need to look to underlying economic health and rising corporate profits for broader support.
Analysts don’t think it’s inevitable that the Fed will have to tip the economy into recession to get inflation under control, but they don’t think a near-term about-face from the Fed is in the cards, meaning market volatility will likely continue until we get further evidence that inflation pressures are subsiding without snuffing out consumer demand.
The S&P 500 is down 13 percent in 2022 and the Nasdaq has fallen into bear market territory (-20 percent), reflecting the repricing that has transpired as markets adjust to a new interest rate environment.
Market pullbacks are always challenging, but it’s important to remember they are not abnormal.
While this is the first official market correction since the pandemic sell-off in March 2020, historically the stock market has experienced a pullback of 10 percent or more once per year, on average.
Analysts don’t anticipate these daily swings to subside soon, but they also don’t believe the pullback has to proceed in unabated fashion.
They think fundamentals provide a reliable guide for broader-term performance and they are currently offering a slightly more comforting view than would be inferred by year-to-date market and business investment trends.
In addition, corporate profits are a bright spot.
With more than half of the S&P 500 having reported first-quarter results, both revenue and profits are up double-digits versus a year ago, suggesting there is still support for this bull market, but headwinds from the Fed will make for more choppiness as we advance.
