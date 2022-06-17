After rallying Wednesday following the Federal Reserve’s 0.75 percent rate hike announcement, markets reversed course and moved sharply lower Thursday.
Central banks globally have been raising rates to fight inflation, increasing the risk of a global economic slowdown.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 Index closed down more than 3 percent, bringing yearly losses to nearly 23 percent, while European markets were down more than 2 percent.
Of note, crude oil prices continue their gradual climb higher, with West Texas Intermediate up about 1.4 percent to $117 levels – and up more than 55 percent this year.
Meanwhile, yields are lower as well, with the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield down to 3.24 percent levels.
The two-year Treasury yield, which tends to follow federal funds rate expectations more closely, is now at 3.1 percent, in line with the Fed’s updated forecast of a 3.4 percent fed funds rate this year.
The VIX volatility index spiked higher to 33 levels, up 12 percent.
As expected, the Federal Reserve raised rates by 0.75 percent Wednesday, its largest increase in 28 years, bringing the federal funds rate to around 1.5 percent.
Of note, Fed Chair Jerome Powell highlighted that the Federal Open Market Committee’s primary focus currently is on bringing down inflation in a “clear and convincing” manner over the next few months.
The markets viewed this rate hike as a signal of credibility in the Fed’s inflation-fighting mandate and a step in the right direction toward bringing interest rates back to more neutral territory.
Overall, the FOMC projects the fed funds rate to head toward 3.4 percent in 2022, which would bring rates more in line with current market expectations and push the fed funds rate to restrictive territory.
While this would tighten economic conditions and increase borrowing costs for consumers and corporations, it should also have an impact on core inflation, which analysts would expect to moderate by year-end – driven in part by cooling housing and a softer labor market.
If inflation does moderate, this could allow the Fed to move at a more gradual pace of tightening, which will support market sentiment broadly.
However, this process may take time, perhaps through the second half of the year, and we may continue to see market volatility in the interim.
The Fed is not alone in its inflation battle, as global central banks continue to tighten policy as well.
Wednesday the Swiss National Bank surprised markets with a 0.5 percent rate hike, its first tightening move in 15 years.
The Bank of England also raised rates by 0.25 percent, its fifth consecutive rate hike.
Last week we also heard from the European Central Bank that it intends to raise rates in July for the first time in over 11 years, as inflation in the Eurozone climbs above 8 percent as well.
Clearly inflation has become a global battle that the Fed, Bank of Canada and other major banks are all tackling.
This has led to rising government bond yields as well as increased risk of a global economic slowdown.
However, if inflation does moderate toward the back half of the year, we could see a more gradual pace of tightening across the board, which may support financial markets globally.
Finally, the one major central bank that is easing policy is the Peoples Bank of China, which has committed to supporting its economy through lower rates and stimulus this year.
