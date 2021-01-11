Stocks were modestly higher Friday with the Dow adding 57 points and the S&P 500 gaining 0.6 percent as investors weighed disappointing December jobs data with ongoing prospects for additional stimulus. The S&P 500 finished the week near record highs.
Ten-year Treasury yields rose above 1.1 percent, the highest level since March. Crude oil was up $1.67 to $52.50 a barrel.
Progress in the labor market, however, stalled in December as the U.S. economy shed 140,000 jobs. December’s job losses were almost entirely concentrated in leisure and hospitality.
The spot price of gold was down 3.44 percent to $1,847.70 while silver was up $.86 to $25.50.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 1,101,500,955 with advancers outnumbering decliners.
