Stocks closed higher Thursday, as the technology and communication services sectors led the gains.
The weekly U.S. jobless claims figure came in above expectations Thursday morning, a negative surprise, with a reading of 228,000 versus expectations of 199,000.
This adds to the recent slew of data points pointing to a potentially softening labor market ahead.
Meanwhile, Treasury bond yields continue to hover around their lows for the year, with the two-year Treasury around 3.8 percent, well below its recent high of 5.1 percent.
The move lower in yields has likely been driven by both the expectation of a slowing economy, as well as markets pricing in rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in the second half of the year.
The labor market in the U.S. has been a source of strength in the economy, with an unemployment rate still near multidecade lows at 3.6 percent.
However, last week may have seen the first signs of cracks in the otherwise resilient job market.
The ADP private-payrolls report for March showed an increase of 145,000 jobs, well below the expected 250,000 increases.
The report also noted the pace of wage growth decelerated from the February report.
In addition, job openings data last week showed openings in February fell below 10 million for the first time in nearly two years, another signal the labor market may be cooling.
All eyes will be on today’s job report, where the expectation is for total nonfarm jobs to increase by 240,000, below last month’s 311,000 gain, and for wage growth to cool to 4.3 percent, down from 4.6 percent in the month prior.
The silver lining here may be that wage growth, a key driver of services inflation, may also be moderating, which would support better core inflation trends.
Earnings season for the first quarter of 2023 will begin in earnest next Friday with big banks like J.P. Morgan and Citibank reporting first.
These banks will not only have insight into the health of the consumer but will also be able to provide color on the recent banking crisis, bank lending standards and the overall status of regional banks.
The estimates for Standard & Poor’s 500 first-quarter earnings have come down substantially since the start of the year, with forecasts now calling for -7.1 percent year-over-year earnings growth, compared with -1 percent as of December.
This has also been the case for full-year 2023 estimates, which have fallen to below 1 percent from 5 percent at the end of 2022.
Overall, while Edward Jones analysts said they see the potential for some further downside in earnings revisions, particularly for third- and fourth-quarter estimates, a substantial part of the rerating lower is now behind us.
