Investors are likely waiting to see Federal Reserve commentary and PMI data next week to gauge economic growth and rate expectations.
Investors are also keeping an eye on the treasury rebuild that will start soon, following the suspension of the debt ceiling, and reducing liquidity in the market, according to Edward Jones analysts.
Bond yields seem to be holding steady and mostly with no change in rate expectations from the Fed.
The 10-year yield traded around 3.8 percent.
Internationally, European, and Asian stocks were flat as well.
Oil was up after announcements of a voluntary supply cut from Saudi Arabia, trading around $73 a barrel.
According to FactSet, the spread between the S&P 500 and the S&P 500 Equal weight is at its widest pint since 1999 indicating narrow market leadership driving overall market gains.
Much of these gains are coming from the Tech sector where an artificial intelligence-driven trend is driving a few names higher.
Narrow leadership isn’t necessarily an indicator of poor performance to come, according to analysts, but it does highlight the varying investor views with some on the bearish spectrum.
However, earnings season widely beat analyst estimates and suggested corporate profit may have bottomed, staying resilient against cost input increases, and shifting consumer demand.
Following the suspension of the debt ceiling, the Treasury will soon start to issue treasury bills that will likely reduce the level of liquidity in the marketplace with some estimates pointing to nearly $1 trillion in new bill issuance during the next few months.
Analysts said they don’t expect this to have an outsized impact on the economy or markets, but analysts are keeping an eye on the banking sector, which has come under pressure in recent months, for any cracks or strain that might cause wider problems.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.