Markets started 2023 off on a soft note, with equities closing modestly lower, led by declines in the technology and energy sectors.
Bands, on the other hand, rose as the 10-year benchmark Treasury yield moved notably lower on the day.
Gold was higher, and oil prices fell below $80 per barrel.
All told, the holiday-shortened trading week kicking off with a cautious tone, despite good news from a cooler-than-expected inflation reading out of Europe, as markets remain anxious about the outlook for growth and implications for corporate earnings.
With markets spending all of 2022 intensely focused on monetary policy actions, the spotlight is now squarely on the economy, as the impacts of higher rates are evaluated through trends in employment and consumer spending.
Tuesday’s pullback in interest rates is reflective of what we believe will be the primary theme in 2023 – an economic slowdown and downward-trending inflation.
The headliner for this week will be the December jobs report due Friday, which will shed fresh light on the health of the labor market.
Edward Jones analysts said they suspect the pace of monthly job growth will slow and the unemployment rate will tick higher as we move through 2023.
For this week’s employment report, it’s likely that the market will key on the trend in wage growh, with some moderation needed to help further ease inflation pressures ahead.
After a dismal 2022 for both stocks and bonds, analysts said they think 2023 will bring more favorable returns for investors.
It’s unlikely to be a smooth path ahead, particularly as recessionary pressures emerge, but we believe investors can benefit long-term from proactive rebalancing and opportunistic buying as markets progress through this phase.
We’d note a few things that underscore the importance of discipline and perspective.
• Despite the -18 percent return for U.S. stocks (S&P 500) in 2022, the average annual return during the last three years is a solid 7.7 percent.
• Equities showed some resiliency to finish the year, with U.S. stocks posting a positive return (+7.6 percent) in the fourth quarter, after declining in each of the previous three quarters.
• International equities added diversification value to portfolios, with developed-market large-cap stocks outperforming in 2022, helped by a 17 percent gain in the fourth quarter.
• Bonds logged their worst year on record in 2022 under the weight of aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes.
Longer-term rates have pulled back more recently, with the 10-year Treasury yield roughly 50 basis points (0.50 percent) below its October high.
Analysts said they think bonds can perform better ahead as the Federal Reserve concludes its rate-tightening campaign this year.
