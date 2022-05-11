Equities were mixed today, but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq climbed modestly after a string of sell-offs.
The U.S. 10-year yield fell back below 3 percent, and the price of oil has dropped to below $100 per barrel.
The price of crude oil was down $3.34 at $99.75 and the spot price of gold was down $21 to $1,837.50.
European stocks were also higher, while Asian shares were mixed.
Volatility in individual names continues, with both Upstart and Peloton seeing sharp declines.
Investor focus remains squarely on the path of inflation and economic growth.
Housing inventory has been declining since the start of the pandemic as a rush out of cities and into the suburbs took place.
However, the declining trend in inventory might be starting to improve.
The pace of inventory reduction was the smallest in April since 2019, a sign that higher mortgage rates might be having an effect.
However, further data points are likely needed to confirm this trend, as active listings are still well below pre-pandemic levels.
Mortgage rates have risen sharply, following the 10-year yield higher, as the Fed raises its key interest rate.
Rising housing prices are generally associated with increased rents; however, there is a lag before increased rents are fully baked into inflation readings, and we could see that component show up later this year.
Economic news has been light, with all eyes on the PPI that is set to be released this week.
There have been some encouraging signs recently that inflation may be coming down from its extraordinarily high levels.
Used-car prices have fallen for several months in a row now, higher mortgage rates are showing early signs of dampening demand, and we are seeing signs from eRetailers that consumers are shifting to services.
All this could serve to chill inflation and ease investor fears, but a few key sectors are still elevated, namely the price of oil and increased food costs spurred on by a war in Ukraine that seems like it will drag on for some time.
We think inflation will come down this year, although not enough to be in line with the Feds 2 percent target.
