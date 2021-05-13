Equities declined for the third consecutive day Wednesday, and bond yields climbed as inflation in April accelerated more than expected.
Consumer Price Index data released Wednesday showed a 4.2 percent increase in consumer prices from a year ago, far higher than the 3.6 percent expected rate.
This is the fastest rate of increase since September 2008, and it was coupled with an increase to the core inflation metric of 3 percent, again beating expectations of 2.3 percent.
Driving the year-over-year increase were energy prices, which jumped 25 percent from last year, and other base effects as prices collapsed last year during the height of the pandemic.
The recent Colonial Pipeline hack is also adding to gas-pricing pressure as oil shortages are cropping up across the country.
When comparing prices with the previous month, which helps address some of the yearly distortions, used car prices, airfares and hotel costs drove the price increases.
These areas are mostly tied to the reopening of the
economy, with demand now recovering rapidly, while at the same time capacity remains limited.
Rent inflation, which is the biggest component of CPI, rose 0.2 percent from March.
With inflation coming in higher than expected, all eyes are on the Federal Reserve and the pace of wage growth, which influences longer-term inflation trends.
The Fed is on record as stating current inflationary pressures are transitory and short-lived and will subside as the economy reopens and consumers adjust to a post-lockdown world.
With millions of Americans still out of work, the Fed will likely remain patient and accommodative, while monitoring wages and consumer expectations as gauges for the staying power of the current rate of inflation.
As the 10-year bond yield rose sharply to 1.69 percent, valuations in technology and growth stocks were pressured, with the Nasdaq underperforming.
Metals like gold and copper were largely lower, while oil finished higher. International stocks were mixed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.