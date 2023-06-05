Caleb Thorne, owner of the Golf Cabin Bar & Grill, knows how to make a “mean burger.”
His restaurant at Salida Golf Club, 404 Grant St., opened March 16, 2022.
Thorne is originally from Huntington Beach, California. He started working at restaurants 24 years ago with a seafood restaurant in Newport Beach called Gulf Stream. Within a year he became a manager there, and upon moving to Los Angeles became a manager at three locations of Stout Burgers & Beers.
Thorne met his wife, Cassidy, a native Salidan, in LA where she was studying, and three years ago they moved to Salida together. When he first moved, Thorne was working from home in commercial mortgages.
After going to the course to play golf, Thorne found out from the previous owners, Justin and Shannon Clinton, that the restaurant was coming up for lease, and it was hard to refuse, he said, despite having no prior intention of returning to the restaurant industry.
“I love this building,” he said. “The fireplace mantel, I love the old logs, how sturdy it is. It just feels comfortable.”
What Thorne said he loves most about his current job is being a kind of caretaker of the place, and additionally being a part of the community.
The Golf Cabin serves weekly specials such as hot wings on Mondays, prime rib on Wednesdays and breakfast starting at 8 a.m. Thursday through Sunday, among others.
“I let the feel and history of the building dictate our menu,” he said. His personal favorite menu item, he said, is their BLT, for which he uses King’s Hawaiian bread. Sauces are made in house, and Thorne said he has a special recipe for his burgers and crispy chicken.
“I’ve been selling burgers for 15 years, and I’ve got a special trick up my sleeve,” he said.
The Golf Cabin has 14 employees, and the restaurant is always looking for good people, Thorne said. In the future, he said he hopes to jazz up the shack on hole 5, plus add a new patio near the scoreboard.
