Ark Valley Helping Hands named October Business of the Month

Ark Valley Helping Hands recently was named Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce Business of the Month for October.
The nonprofit organization earned the title because of its continuous effort to support older community members by helping them remain in their homes and as an integrated part of their hometown, a press release stated.
It is a neighbor-to-neighbor, volunteer-based organization.
With the help of local volunteers, older individuals in the community do not feel forced to leave their homes as they begin to need more help to remain independent.
Because of Ark Valley Helping Hands, this demographic in the community is able to thrive in the comfort of their own homes.
Being in the situation of needing more assistance with age is a hardship for them and a loss for everyone else, as people will miss their contributions and wisdom, vital aspects for any community to remain vibrant and diverse.
Volunteers work directly with members to help them remain independent and thrive, rather than just survive.
They offer special opportunities, as well as assistance with tasks that have become a little out of reach for some.
For more information call 719-530-1198 or visit www.arkvalley.helpfulvillage.com.
