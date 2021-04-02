Stocks closed the week higher on the first day of the month.
The Nasdaq popped over 1 percent, outperforming the other major indexes and setting a new intraday-trading record high.
The S&P 500 also closed up more than 1 percent, setting a new record.
The move higher comes after President Joe Biden formally announced his proposed infrastructure plan and tax-rate increases to pay for it.
International stocks are following suit, moving higher as well.
U.S. 10-year Treasuries fell below 1.7 percent and oil and gold both traded higher.
In economic news, first-time unemployment claims came in at 719,000 last week.
Last week’s claims were higher than estimates. However, continuing claims dropped by 46,000, and the four-week moving average is now at its lowest level since March of last year.
The labor market continues to recover from the pandemic lockdowns and although the recovery is trending in the right direction, there is still a way to go before employment will be at pre-pandemic levels.
The release comes one day after Biden unveiled his spending plan, which is aimed, in part, at creating jobs.
Expect the employment picture to accelerate its recovery during the second half of the year as summer rolls around and the vaccination drive continues.
The market, so far, seems to be shaking off news that tax hikes could become a reality and instead seems to be focusing on the benefits of infrastructure spending.
This is in line with analysis that shows tax-rate increases tend to be a small factor in equity returns, with stocks experiencing gains in years with corporate tax-rate increases 100 percent of the time since 1950.
Although tax-rate increases can have a short-term impact on profitability, investment in infrastructure and technology could have a stimulative effect on the economy.
The proposed plan would still have to make it through the tightly divided Senate, in which the president will likely look for Republican support.
