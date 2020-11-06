The Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce welcomed Chaffee County Crime Stoppers to its membership with a remote ribbon cutting ceremony recently.
Crime Stoppers is a national non-profit organization that spans the U.S., creating a network of local programs that work together to prevent and solve crimes.
Mark Willburn, a police officer with Salida Police department, coordinates the program in Chaffee County. He said when information on an investigation is approved by the police, he’ll release that information through crime stoppers to get tips and information out to the community so it can help solve cases.
Willburn said every incident on their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/CCCrimeStoppers, is current and has not been solved.
Depending on the crime, Crime Stoppers will pay rewards up to $1,000 to people who helped solve the crime with their tips.
All of the tips are anonymous, and people can reach the anonymous tip line at 719-539-5299.
Crime Stoppers is currently looking for board members and sponsors to help it purchase a new app. Since it’s a non-profit, all-volunteer organization, there are benefits to donating to Crime Stoppers.
People interested in serving on the board, meanwhile, can contact president Jeff Graff at 719-221-8733.
People can also contact the organization at Chaffeecountycrimestoppers@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.