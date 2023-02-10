Equity markets pared back early gains and finished lower Thursday, even as better than feared earnings were released after the bell Wednesday, including Disney.
Investors have been keeping a close eye on this round of earnings results to see how corporations have fared amid high inflation.
Sentiment is still sour as investors expect the Federal Reserve to tighten further.
Ten-year Treasury yields also reversed Thursday morning’s move, finishing higher, around 3.68 percent.
Asian shares were lower, while European markets were up sizably.
Oil closed around $77 per barrel as stockpiles continue to grow.
Jobless claims jumped to 196,000, higher than expectations, a sign that layoffs could be starting to have an impact on the overall labor market.
The Fed is keeping a close eye on the labor market, using the strength or weakness as a sign that rate hikes are working to slow inflation.
The Fed would prefer to see the historically strong labor market cool somewhat but not send it into a tailspin and cause a recession.
Edward Jones analysts said they think the case for a soft landing this year has grown increasingly improbable, and it’s likely we’ll see a recession develop in the next few quarters.
News Thursday showed German inflation easing more quickly than expectations. Inflation in January was 9.2 percent compared with 9.6 percent in December and set a new five-month low.
Analysts had widely expected a 10 percent reading, which would have been an increase from the previous month.
With the German release, analysts now expect total European inflation to be around 8.5 percent in January, down from 9.2 percent in December.
It is welcome news for investors and central banks, but still well above the European Central Bank’s 2 percent long-term target.
Easing supply-chain pressures and strong natural gas imports have helped stave off an inflationary spiral in Europe.
