Equity markets found some footing to start the week Monday following Friday’s sell-off.
Uncertainties around the Omicron variant of COVID-19 remained front and center, but early conversation around potentially milder-than-feared symptoms for the strain, as well as the continued buy-the-dip reaction that has worked well so far this year, combined to provide a lift to stock prices Monday, led by the megacap technology stocks.
“Rebound” was the theme across the financial markets.
Ten-year Treasury yields bounced back above the 1.5 percent level after last week’s flight to safety pushed rates sharply lower.
The U.S. dollar and commodities also rebounded, with oil prices up nearly 3 percent following a double-digit drop last week.
Overall, while they expect COVID-19 risks to remain in the spotlight, Edward Jones analysts think Monday’s move was appropriate given Friday’s knee-jerk reaction and the expectation that this latest variant development will disrupt but not derail the broader expansion.
While markets will keep one eye firmly trained on developing Omicron-variant news, the remainder of this week will bring a full slate of key data for investors to digest.
The headliner will come Friday with the release of the November employment report, with expectations for better than half a million new jobs in the month.
Labor market trends will be the backbone of economic growth next year, so markets will pay close attention to job growth amid the ongoing labor shortage.
Renewed pandemic concerns will be a headwind in the coming months, but the broader trend of improvement will remain intact as we progress through 2022.
Institute for Supply Management manufacturing and nonmanufacturing reports will also be out this week, shedding additional light on economic growth amid supply-chain disruptions and rising prices
