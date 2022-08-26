School districts, CMC work together to boost college enrollment

Hugo Aparicio, a Lake County High School and Colorado Mountain College concurrent enrollment student, unpacks tools being used in a construction trades program at CMC Leadville. Regional high school and college leaders are working to expand work-based programs like this one, thanks to a $1.4 million grant from the Colorado Department of Education.

 Photo by Ben Suddendorf

High school students unsure about their future could get a clearer picture thanks to a new workplace learning program in three area school districts.

Three area school districts recently received grant funding for a new workplace learning program that will be developed in conjunction with Colorado Mountain College.

