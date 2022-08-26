School districts, CMC work together to boost college enrollment

High school students unsure about their future could get a clearer picture thanks to a new workplace learning program in three area school districts.
Three area school districts recently received grant funding for a new workplace learning program that will be developed in conjunction with Colorado Mountain College.
The Buena Vista, Lake County and Salida school districts received a two-year, $1.4 million grant from the Colorado Department of Education. The grant money comes from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds, a press release stated.
The grant money will help start what’s called a Rural CoAction program of work-based learning (such as internships) and student career pathways.
Collaborative action, or CoAction, allows districts and regional boards of cooperative services to work together to increase student opportunities.
The program aims to expand student access to career and technical education and workplace learning. That could result in higher college enrollment rates in the three districts.
In 2019, Lake County had a 45 percent college enrollment rate, Buena Vista 56 percent and Salida 57 percent. The state rate was 54.7 percent, according to the grant application.
All three superintendents, Dr. Bethany Massey from Lake County, Lisa Yates from Buena Vista and David Blackburn from Salida, have previously worked together. They’ve also worked with Ben Cairns, vice president and campus dean at Colorado Mountain College Leadville and Salida, to help secure the grant funds.
In addition, former state Rep. Jim Wilson of Salida helped the districts obtain the grant as an advocate of rural schools.
“We’re focusing on internships and career pathways for students so they aren’t just taking random classes” at CMC, Cairns said.
Most of the grant money will help pay staff and administrators working in the program. The money will also go to concurrent enrollment, summer programs for students and teachers, counselors, administration, other educators and associated costs.
One part of the program will develop an internship program with area businesses.
“It’s hard to teach high school students how to shake hands and network with potential employers,” Cairns said. “So, we want to hold special events where they can meet business owners in their 30s or 50s for a more mature experience. And the businesses can help meet their workforce needs” by offering paid and unpaid internships.
The local school districts have committed to maintaining the program with other local and federal funds after the grant ends.
Historically, underserved subgroups and those most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic (low-income families, children with disabilities, English learners, racial and ethnic minorities, students experiencing homelessness and foster care youth) will be among those to benefit from the new program.
“A lot of kids became disengaged during the pandemic when everything shut down,” Cairns said. “So, we need to make sure we reconnect with them in areas they are interested in. This is about people coming together for students.”
High school students and businesses can learn more about the program from a school counselor or one of three work-based learning coordinators in each community.
