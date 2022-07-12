Howard General Store aims to move to Salida

Howard General Store first opened in 2020 across from the Sugarbush store on U.S. 50 in Howard and soon will be relocating to Salida.
Because of the town’s small size, many Howard residents go to Salida for their necessities and social activities. However, Molly Gallagher opened a small general store when she was living in Howard and sold food necessities such as milk and eggs for the convenience of locals.
When the store opened in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing, so most early business was conducted through a window, including serving coffee, ice cream and snacks.
Gallagher closed the store at the end of May, due to personal and financial issues. In recent weeks she has been selling her goods at the farmers’ market in Salida.
“I miss being in Howard because I got to know so many people in the community,” she said, which she described as being her favorite part of the job.
Gallagher foresees her shop opening in Salida within the next year. When she lived in Howard, she would make baked goods for the shop such as banana bread and coconut macaroons, and she hopes to continue baking and selling these once she settles in at Salida.
Gallagher said she is planning on keeping the name the same because of the shop’s history. Some of her favorite products in her shop include Colfax Killer hot sauce and Bow & Arrow white cornmeal.
