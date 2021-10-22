Emily Lord Photography recently joined Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce and celebrated the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony next to the Arkansas River in downtown Salida.
Lord said she decided to pursue photography after working as digital outreach manager for one of the country’s oldest and largest land trusts.
She is a family adventure photographer and said she makes it easy to capture memories for people doing what they love most in the outdoors.
In 2020, she formed her company after moving to Salida with a mission to capture families of all kinds on outdoor adventures.
The photographs that she and her clients create together in a session are something they can hold close to them and relive.
For more information visit www.emilylordphoto.com or contact Lord at hello@emilylordphoto.com or 207-852-9392.
