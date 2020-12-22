Shares of Tesla Inc. declined in their debut on the S&P 500 as demand the propelled the stock ahead of its inclusion subsided.
The broader stock-index also declined as investors grew jittery about worsening coronavirus cases in the U.K and stricter lockdown measures.
Oil prices also fell with the fresh travel restrictions in the U.K.
Crude oil futures declined $1.31 to $47.79 a barrel. Gold futures rose $2.20 to $1,885.00 and silver futures rose $.11 to $26.49.
Trading volume was high on Monday with over 1.1 billion.
Decliners outnumbered advancers.
The 30-year bonds were down slightly to 1.68 percent.
10-year bonds held steady at .95 percent.
