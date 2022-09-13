Equities closed higher Monday by close to 1 percent, adding to last week’s gains of more than 3 percent on the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
The U.S. dollar continues to soften somewhat, with the DXY dollar index down more than 0.5 percent to 108 levels.
The dollar index is still higher by nearly 13 percent for the year.
Nonetheless, the recent softening trend may be supporting financial conditions and helping push equity markets higher.
Meanwhile, crude oil prices continued to grind higher, up nearly 1.5 percent Monday at $88 levels.
This comes after oil prices fell to a recent low of $82 last week.
Markets and central banks will be closely following oil and commodity prices in the months ahead, as they are drivers of headline inflation figures.
Today the U.S. consumer price index inflation report for August is scheduled to be released.
Expectations call for headline inflation to fall modestly to 8.1 percent year-over-year, down from last month’s 8.5 percent levels.
Core inflation, excluding food and energy, is expected to tick higher to 6.1 percent, up from last month’s 5.9 percent reading.
Given the trend lower in August in gasoline prices and West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices, which fell nearly 8.5 percent from July levels, analysts expect headline inflation to continue to move lower.
However, markets may focus more heavily on core inflation, which remains elevated given stickier shelter and rent prices, as well as higher services inflation, driven in part by above-average wage gains.
Nonetheless, analysts expect that over time a cooling housing market and softer labor market and wage growth would feed into lower shelter, rent and services inflation.
This trend should become more pronounced as we head into year-end, potentially giving the Federal Reserve and other global central banks more comfort with the direction of core inflation.
The next Federal Reserve meeting will take place Sept. 20 and 21, and markets currently expect the Fed will raise interest rates by 75 basis points (0.75 percent) with a 92 percent probability.
A 75-basis-point rate hike would be in line with both the Bank of Canada and the European Central Bank, which raised rates by 0.75 percent at its September meetings as well.
Central banks globally have been battling elevated inflationary pressures, and European markets are facing particularly intense pressures from higher oil and natural gas prices as we head into cooler months.
In the U.S. analysts expect the Fed to raise rates at its three remaining meetings for 2022 (September, November and December), potentially bringing the terminal fed funds rate close to 4 percent.
At this point, the Fed may choose to pause and assess the economic and market impacts of its rapid rate increases, especially if inflation continues to show signs of moderation.
However, analysts do not expect a pivot to cut interest rates until inflation is closer to its 2 percent target range.
