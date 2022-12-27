Markets ended the day higher Friday to cap off the week’s turbulent trading.
Major indexes were slightly higher but bond yields were little changed.
Data showed the November Personal Consumption Expenditures came largely in line with expectations and ticked lower than the previous months, more evidence that inflation is slowing, albeit at a gradual pace.
Data showed that U.S. equities had their largest outflows on record, around $42 billion.
International markets were mixed with Asian shares coming under pressure after Japan saw its highest inflation in 40 years.
Headline PCE came in at 5.5 percent from the same time last year, and core, excluding food and energy, saw a 4.7 percent growth in prices.
Both headline and core were right at expectations, showing that inflation is cooling.
The PCE measures personal consumption and differs slightly from the Consumer Price Index, but still provides valuable insight into the path of inflation and consumer spending.
