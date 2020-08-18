U.S. closed mostly higher Monday. The consumer discretionary sector led the market on homebuilder strength, while financials lagged as banks underperformed.
Builder confidence in the housing market continues to rise, as the August NAHB Housing Market Index had a reading of 78, tying its highest level ever.
Amazon is reportedly being investigated by Germany’s antitrust authority over its relationship with third-party sellers and how they set prices in the market place.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 86 points to 27,845.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 780,609,185.
Gold rose $43.70 to $1,993.50 and crude oil rose $.83 to $42.84 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield was little changed at 1.44 percent while the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at .69 percent.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.