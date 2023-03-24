Stock markets were modestly higher Thursday, as investors welcomed an updated message from U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who noted that regulators would be prepared to take additional steps to ensure American deposits are safe.
Markets were also digesting Wednesday’s Federal Reserve meeting and a softer tone around the need to further rate hikes.
Notably, the statement released by the Fed regarding rate hikes shifted from “ongoing rate increases will be appropriate” to “some additional policy firming may be appropriate.”
Markets now expect no further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, which historically has been positive for both equity and bond markets.
The Bank of England also pushed ahead with another 0.25 percent interest rate increase Thursday morning, focusing on its ongoing inflation battle.
Bond yields were sharply lower Thursday as well, with the two-year Treasury yield below 4 percent once again, as investors flocked toward safe-haven assets and priced-in a potential pivot in Federal Reserve rate hikes in the second half of the year.
The Federal Open Market Committee balanced two messages at this meeting: one around battling inflation and the other around providing support for the banking system.
On the banking crisis, the Fed remains ready to continue to use its liquidity tools to support the banking sector as needed, through areas like offering emergency lending and increasing the flow of dollars.
While it acknowledged that recent turmoil in the banking sector may lead to tighter credit conditions and a slowdown in economic activity, it continues to see the U.S. banking system as “sound and resilient.”
On the inflation front, the FOMC continues to use its monetary policy tools to slow economic activity and cool inflation by raising rates by 0.25 percent and bringing the fed funds rate to about 5 percent.
Importantly, FOMC members believe the Fed may be closer now to the end of its tightening cycle.
While tighter credit conditions may impact economic activity, Edward Jones analysts said they think the silver lining may be that inflation, particularly the stickier services inflation, may ultimately start to moderate as well.
Sectors such as consumer staples and healthcare, which are traditional defensive areas, have outperformed, alongside quality growth and parts of technology, which also tend to do well when yields are moving lower.
Similarly in the bond market, Treasury yields have moved lower as uncertainty rises and investors flock to traditional safe-haven assets.
Analysts said they see this trend potentially persisting near term as confidence in the banking sector may take time to fully return.
According to analysts, an economic downturn continues to remain the base-case scenario, and markets over the past 15 months have reflected some (or even much) of this outcome.
However, analysts said they see opportunities forming in both the equity and bond space in the months ahead, beyond the more recent defensive posturing, as markets start to look past the economic downturn and toward a recovery ahead.
Investors can use near-term market volatility to rebalance, diversify and add quality investments at better prices, ahead of potentially more sustainable rebound to come.
