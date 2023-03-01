Markets were mostly lower Tuesday after a modest bounce on Monday.
This comes after three straight weeks of losses in the S&P 500, leaving year-to-date returns to about 3.5 percent, after being up as much as 8.0 percent earlier in the year.
Markets remain torn between better economic data on one hand, and a repricing of additional Fed rate hikes this year on the other, which would make the economy generally more susceptible to downside risks.
On Tuesday, U.S. Treasury yields were flat, with the 10-year yield around 3.9 percent, and the 2-year yield around 4.8 percent, both still near highs for the year thus far.
The recent upward move in yields has continued to put downward pressure on both bond markets and equity markets in recent weeks.
Ed Jones analysts said they would expect yields to continue to move modestly higher in the weeks ahead, but they should stabilize as the Federal Reserve comes closer to the end of its rate hiking campaign.
Earnings season for S&P 500 companies is nearing an end, with about 96 percent of companies having reported fourth-quarter earnings thus far.
Of these, about 69 percent of companies have reported a positive earnings surprise, well below the five-year average of 77 percent.
And these positive earnings surprises have exceeded expectations by about 1.1 percent, also well below the five-year average of 8.6 percent.
Overall, earnings growth in the fourth quarter is expected to fall about 4.9 percent year-over-year, and forecasts for the first quarter of 2023 now call for a -5 percent growth rate for the second quarter for -3 percent.
This implies three back-to-back quarters of negative earnings growth for S&P 500 companies.
While companies may be lowering the bar in a tougher economic backdrop, analysts said they would expect the first half of the year to be characterized by higher rates, more pressure on margins, and softer corporate earnings overall. Markets may not be able to power through this, and we would expect more volatility in the months ahead, but analysts said they also see a period of stabilization after earnings revisions have bottomed, and a recovery period is in sight.
As we head into the third month of the year, we will be watching important data points in the weeks ahead.
On March 10, U.S. nonfarm payroll jobs report for February will be released.
Expectations call for another increase of 240,000 jobs and for the unemployment rate to modestly tick higher to 3.5 percent.
All eyes may be on the wage growth figure, a key driver of services inflation, which is expected to come in line with last month’s figure of 4.4 percent annually.
On March 14, the U.S. CPI inflation data for February will be released as well.
This is expected to come in lower than last month’s figures, with headline CPI expected to come in lower than last month’s figures, with headline CPI expected to be 5.9 percent year-over-year, and core CPI expected to fall to 5.4 percent.
Inflation has been a key driver of both market sentiment and Federal Reserve action and will be a critical input ahead of the March Fed meeting.
The March FOMC meeting will be held on March 22, and expectations are for the Federal Reserve to raise rates by 0.25 percent, bringing the fed funds rate to about 5.0 percent.
Importantly, the Fed will also provide an update to its economic inflation forecasts at this meeting, as well as a new “dot plot,” or set of expectations on future rate hikes.
According to analysts, the Fed is likely nearing the end of its rate-hiking campaign, with two or three additional rate hikes of 0.25 percent remaining.
