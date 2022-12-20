Meals on Wheels are delivered Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Salida and Buena Vista. All meals are served with 2 percent milk and most are served with whole wheat bread.
Call 719-539-3341 to sign up for delivery.
Today: Bratwurst on a whole wheat bun, creamy coleslaw, a banana and sliced peaches.
Thursday: Roast turkey with gravy, smashed red potatoes, squash, cream of spinach soup, Mitzie’s whole wheat rolls and an orange.
Friday: Closed for Christmas Eve.
All meals are served with fruit, vegetable and milk.
Tuesday: Chicken patty on a bun and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Ham and cheese submarine sandwich and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Hot dog on a bun and fruit and salad bar.
Tuesday: Pizza and fruit and salad bar.
Wednesday: Chicken á la king and fruit and salad bar.
Thursday: Hamburger on a bun and fruit and salad bar.
