Central Colorado Humanists will host their sixth annual yard sale fundraiser this weekend at 725 G St. in Salida.
Hours will be 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to noon Sunday.
Proceeds will be used to fund the Humanists’ annual scholarship awards, a press release stated.
Contributions of clean, usable items other than books will be accepted beginning at 3 p.m. Thursday.
