Ten short and feature-length films from the 2023 International Fly Fishing Film Festival will be screened April 13 at the Ivy Ballroom of the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop in Buena Vista.

The films, which come from around the world, will begin at 7 with the theater doors opening at 6 p.m.  

