Ten short and feature-length films from the 2023 International Fly Fishing Film Festival will be screened April 13 at the Ivy Ballroom of the Surf Hotel, 1012 Front Loop in Buena Vista.
The films, which come from around the world, will begin at 7 with the theater doors opening at 6 p.m.
The event is hosted by Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited.
Tickets will be available in advance at Upriver Fly Shop, 107 U.S. 24, and at the theater door on the day of the showing. General admission tickets are $20 or $45 with a one-year subscription to Fly Fusion Magazine.
According to a press release, films in the festival include “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Damsel,” with oversized tiger trout, a prolific damsel fly hatch and an obscure mountain lake; “Of the Sea,” about brothers exploring the elusive Banco Chinchorro off the coast of Xcalak; “Jacks,” giant trevally attacking from deep ocean water; “Father Nature,” a guided trip on the Snake River in Grand Teton National Park; “A Slam that Saves,” about four species of bass found only in the Appalachians; and “Dollar Dog,” about Atlantic salmon in Cape Breton’s Margaree River.
Others include “The Focus,” a story of three anglers who revisit a remote mountain stream; “Chesapeake – A Love Letter to a Watershed,” the landscapes and environments of a special place; and “Gold Fever,” undiscovered water in the middle of the Amazon jungle.
Event attendees can win fly fishing-related prizes and awards from festival sponsors. One person will win the 2023 grand prize valued at thousands of dollars of merchandise.
