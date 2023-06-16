Registration is open for the annual Autumn Run, scheduled for Sept. 16 in and around Buena Vista.
Four running options are available: half marathon, 10K, 5K and kids’ fun run, a press release stated. The half marathon course will start at Cottonwood Lake.
A post-race party will follow at McPhelemy Park, with music by Chris Nasta, Roundhouse Assembly and Blue Rooster, a beer garden and food trucks.
Registration until July 31 costs $30 for the 5K, $50 for the 10K and $85 for the half marathon. Register for all options, including the free kids’ fun run, at www.oneloveendurance.com/autumnrun.html.
