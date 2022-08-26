The Salida Parks & Recreation Department announced Stratton & Bratt Aquatic Division started construction Monday for installation of a splash pad at Centennial Park, which is at U.S. 50 and Holman Avenue.
The splash pad will be located opposite the skate park, on the bathroom and volleyball court side of the park, a press release stated.
